G7 summit opens with remembrance of Hiroshima atom bomb victims

Representatives of the seven major democratic industrial nations paid their respects in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday by remembering those killed by the atomic bomb dropped on the city at the end of the Second World War, as the G7 summit got under way. Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden were among those who laid floral wreaths presented to them by Japanese schoolchildren at a cenotaph in the city's Peace Memorial Park. The three-day meeting will focus on Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine, expanding sanctions on Moscow and how to deal with a more assertive China and its claims over Taiwan. In a surprise move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the summit in person.