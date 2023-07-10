Funeral of Max Wall takes place in Donnybrook

The teenager passed away while on a trip to Ios, Greece.

The funeral mass for Max took place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook in Dublin.

His death notice reads: “Max, with a larger than life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with.

"During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun filled self.”