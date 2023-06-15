Funeral of 'Hooded Man' Joe Clarke takes place in Belfast

The funeral has taken place in Belfast for Joe Clarke – one of a group known as the Hooded Men, who were subjected to controversial interrogation techniques in the 1970s. Mr Clarke died this week at the age of 71, just before it was announced publicly that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had apologised to the men. Several hundred people gathered in the west of the city, including former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, for the funeral procession. A Irish tricolour was placed on top of the coffin which was accompanied by a lone piper, before it travelled by hearse to Milltown Cemetery.