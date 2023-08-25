Funeral of Brendan Wall takes place in Co Meath

Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and living in the UK but originally from Co Meath, and Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, died competing in an Ironman event on Sunday. They died in the swimming segment of the triathlon at Claycastle beach in Youghal, Co Cork. Triathlon Ireland has said it did not sanction the event, but a dispute erupted on Tuesday over the timeline of when exactly they informed Ironman Ireland of this and whether it was before the race began.