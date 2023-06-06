Full Monty TV spin-off does not shy away from austerity and politics, says Robert Carlyle

Full Monty star Robert Carlyle says the new TV spin-off of the 1990s surprise hit movie does not shy away from highlighting how “the whole infrastructure of the country has been chipped away” by austerity. Carlyle joined the other stars, including Mark Addy, Steve Huison and Lesley Sharp, on the red carpet in Sheffield for the UK premiere of the eight-part series set to air on Disney+ later this month. The new TV comedy is set 25 years after the action of the 1997 film, which introduced the world to the group of six unemployed South Yorkshire steel workers who turn to stripping to make ends meet.