Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into the sea

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says it has begun releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean in what is a big step in Japan’s battle with the growing radioactive water stockpile. The release begins more than 12 years after the meltdowns of three reactors at the plant that was heavily damaged by the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan's northeastern coast on March 11 2011. Radioactive water - both seeping groundwater and water used to cool the reactors - have accumulated at the site ever since, with Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) and the government saying the mass quantities of the water have hampered the daunting task of removing the deadly toxic melted debris from the reactors.