From Donegal to dreamy France – an Irish family’s gorgeous Gallic getaway

Home > Videos From Donegal to dreamy France – an Irish family’s gorgeous Gallic getawayToday at 16:32Le Moulin Sur Célé: One of France's best kept secrets Popular VideosMoreRyan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’ as he addresses Oireachtas committeeFamily surrounded by shocking scenes of drug addicts in DublinCommunity Garda sings ‘Never Alone’ at the 52nd Annual Willie Clancy Summer School Latest VideosRepublic of Ireland players preview first match of World Cup campaignRepublic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw previews opening World Cup matchFrom Donegal to dreamy France – an Irish family’s gorgeous Gallic getawayOrange Order parades mark July 12 in Northern IrelandHikers warned to stay away from Icelandic volcano after it begins erupting Hikers warned to stay away from Icelandic volcano after it begins eruptingIrene White Case TimelineTeam of scientists say the Earth entered the Anthropocene epoch some seven decades agoInterview with the new director general of RTÉ Kevin BakhurstToday's News in 90 Seconds - July 12thShow more Top StoriesGAAMartin Breheny: Small-ball slowdown – 2023 has been a failure for most countiesParentingAre you a silky, crunchy or scrunchy mom? The parenting terms taking over TiktokPoliticsLatest | RTÉ Head of Sport insists matches are ‘absolutely not’ cherry-picked for GAAGO streaming servicePoliticsBREAKING | MEPs back nature restoration law in knife-edge vote Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsRTÉ staff hold rally at Montrose campus demanding action over future of national broadcaster17:14International SoccerRepublic of Ireland players preview first match of World Cup campaign17:09Celebrity NewsBill Bailey reflects on ‘tough’ Covid stories from NHS workers in new BBC show17:00BoxingTo stay or go – divisions set to emerge in IABA ahead of crucial vote on future of Irish boxing16:53Celebrity NewsChoosing which football and hurling matches are televised ‘not based on revenue’16:45International SoccerRepublic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw previews opening World Cup match16:32VideosFrom Donegal to dreamy France – an Irish family’s gorgeous Gallic getaway16:32VideosOrange Order parades mark July 12 in Northern Ireland16:28FamilyHayley Campbell: Why I’m choosing a water cremation for my own funeral16:26Irish BusinessHostelworld delivers record first half revenues16:24