Friends of Dublin nurse Priscila Leonardi shed tears at protest following her murder

Friends of Dublin nurse Priscila Leonardi shed tears at the protest following her murder earlier today. The protest took place near the Brazilian Embassy in Dublin at 12pm today before making its way to O’Connell Street.

Priscila’s friends wore black, and some had their faces covered. A fisherman discovered Ms Leonardi’s body on the banks of the Ibirapuita River in Alegrete, Brazil earlier this month. She had been missing since June 19 after traveling home to collect some of her belongings to bring back to Dublin. She was found with a ribbon-like lanyard around her neck, and injuries consistent with beating. According to reports in Brazil, a 30-year-old man was temporarily arrested yesterday on suspicion of the crime.