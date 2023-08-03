Freddie Mercury’s piano and song drafts among personal items on show before auction

More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of Bohemian Rhapsody and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen’s greatest hits, are going on show in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London ahead of their sale. The vast collection of the singer’s personal belongings, which had been left to Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin, had remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for 30 years since his death in 1991.