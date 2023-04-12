Frank Lampard says Europe offers Chelsea a welcome break from domestic struggles
PA Media
The Champions League will offer Frank Lampard’s Chelsea a chance to escape from “a place we don’t want to be” when they face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. Chelsea’s interim coach was referring to the team’s position in the bottom half of the Premier League table after they failed to score in any of their last three league outings, with the Champions League offering their only hope of salvaging a wretched season.