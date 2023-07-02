France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

There had been 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment, but overall violence appeared to be subsiding. Young rioters clashed with police late on Saturday and early on Sunday and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to be reduced compared with previous nights. Police had made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years. The fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity. The 17-year-old whose death on Tuesday spawned the anger, identified only by his first name, Nahel, was buried on Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.