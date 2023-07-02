France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

Johnny Brew

There had been 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment, but overall violence appeared to be subsiding. Young rioters clashed with police late on Saturday and early on Sunday and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to be reduced compared with previous nights. Police had made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years. The fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity. The 17-year-old whose death on Tuesday spawned the anger, identified only by his first name, Nahel, was buried on Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.

Popular VideosMore

Latest Videos