Four young people dead after tragic crash on way to Leaving Cert party

Four young people have died after a car carrying teenagers celebrating their Leaving Cert results spun out of control and overturned in Tipperary. It is understood the four involved were travelling to a Leaving Cert party when the accident occurred. A man in his 20s, who was driving the car, and three women in their late teens were in the vehicle when it was involved in the accident outside Clonmel around 7.30pm on Friday evening. No other vehicle was involved.