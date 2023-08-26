Four young people dead after tragic crash on way to Leaving Cert party

Fergal Phillips

Taoiseach Leo Varakdar has described the deaths of four young people in a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary last night as heart breaking, saying: ‘The whole nation mourns them.’ The single vehicle road traffic collision occurred shortly after 7.30pm on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, County Tipperary. A male driver in his early 20s and three female passengers, all adult teenagers, were confirmed dead by gardaí. It is understood the four involved were travelling to a Leaving Cert party when the accident occurred.

