Four men were arrested after a mass fight broke out in Galway city

Four men were arrested after a mass brawl broke out in Galway city

Four men were arrested and are due to appear in court today after a mass fight broke out in Galway city yesterday afternoon.

Shocked bystanders looked as the men took over most of the road before ceasing after a couple of minutes.

As one man shouts “you started it, we’ll finish it”, they are surrounded by over a dozen men while one young woman furiously points and shrieks at them.

“They’re actually boxing,” remarks one man in footage shared online, as a woman cries “Oh my God”.

A Garda spokesperson told Sundayworld.com: “Gardaí have charged four men following a public order incident on William Street, Galway yesterday afternoon, Friday 8th September 2023 at approximately 3.00pm.

“The four men are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning, Saturday 9th September 2023 at 10.30am.”