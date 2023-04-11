Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky

At least four people have been killed and nine others wounded in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, police said. The suspected gunman is also dead, police added. The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the US this year, comes just two weeks after a former pupil killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, about 160 miles to the south. Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside the Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the gunman, Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference.