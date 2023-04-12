Footage shows tense scenes as groups trade insults ahead of Martin McDonnell funeral

Traffic in a midlands town was brought to a standstill as two groups traded insults outside a funeral home ahead of the burial of Martin McDonnell. The incident took place in Longford town on Easter Monday before the burial service of 19-year-old Martin McDonnell yesterday morning. The teenager was tragically killed after being struck by a bus in the town last week. Several gardaí were forced to physically restrain a number of young women who began hurling abuse in the direction of a group of men who could be seen standing outside the entrance to the county town’s former Connolly Barracks site. No arrests were made, but the episode was one which illustrated heightened tensions ahead of yesterday’s funeral.