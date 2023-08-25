Foe trailer: Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in new sci-fi thriller from Lion director

Some people are made for each other. From visionary director Garth Davis comes FOE, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, exclusively in theaters October 6. Hen & Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Aaron Pierre, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life