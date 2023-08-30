Flight data received by air traffic services ’caused control fault’

The air traffic control failure which led to a spate of flight cancellations was caused by flight data received by National Air Traffic Services (Nats), with both primary and back-up systems responding by suspending automatic processing, chief executive Martin Rolfe said. There are no indications that the failure was caused by a cyber-attack, he added in a statement released on Tuesday. Mr Rolfe also wanted to “reassure” people that all Nats systems have been running normally since Monday afternoon to support airline and airport operations. Nats suffered what it described as a “technical issue”, preventing it from automatically processing flight plans. This resulted in flights to and from UK airports being restricted while the plans were checked manually. Nats said at 3.15pm on Monday the problem was resolved, but disruption continued into Tuesday as many aircraft and crews were out of position. Analysis of flight data websites by the PA news agency shows at least 281 flights – including departures and arrivals – were cancelled on Tuesday at the UK’s six busiest airports.