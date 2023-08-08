Five fresh inquests ordered into UVF killings

Fresh inquests have been ordered into the deaths of five Catholic men killed by Loyalist paramilitary group the UVF in Co Tyrone more than 30 years ago.

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General Brenda King has directed that inquests be held into the deaths of Phelim McNally, 28, in Coagh in 1988, Thomas Casey, 57, in Cookstown in 1990, Sean Anderson, 32, in Pomeroy in 1991 and teenager Dwayne O’Donnell, 17, and Thomas Armstrong, 52, in Cappagh in 1991.

A solicitor for the families of the men said the cases are linked through suspects, geography, and ballistics, and said he believes the cases involve collusion with state forces.

The decision to grant new inquests was taken on the basis of deficiencies in the original investigation and inquest as well as new information coming to light. Solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who acts for the families of the men welcomed the ordering of fresh inquests.

Davina Bolton, daughter of Phelim McNally, said her father was an innocent man.