First-ever 'plant exchange' event hosted in Terenure, Dublin

A first-ever plant exchange program was hosted in Terenure's Eaton Square Park on 27th of May 2023. At the event, Muireann Carroll Burke, part of the Terenure growers group, shows how to make your very own organic compost - avoiding peat compost at all cost - and demos how to create your very own pollinator friendly pocket garden. Muireann and her daughter Sadhbh, created pocket gardens using free paint and free lemon or orange crates. They have also seen their sunflower bloom on the day of the event and a happy bumblebee on the flower doing what it does best - pollinating!