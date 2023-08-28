Fionnán Sheahan: The biggest redraw of the election map in 50 years

It’s the biggest redraw of the electoral map in several decades and will affect every part of the country.

Tomorrow the shape of the constituencies for the next general election will be revealed.

Ireland’s rapidly growing population means we will be getting at least 11 more TDs and anything up to 21.

The figure will probably be on the lower end of the scale.

Every county will be affected by the changes and the ripple-effect of alterations.

TDs will be waiting to see the effects on their patch and the map will also herald the start of the general election campaign proper.