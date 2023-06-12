Finucane: Right to commemorate the dead must apply to every section of society

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the right to commemorate the dead must apply to every section of society as he addressed a controversial IRA memorial event in Co Armagh. Mr Finucane, who faced calls to rethink his attendance at the commemoration in Mullaghbawn in south Armagh, spoke of his father’s murder during the Troubles as he stressed the importance of remembering lost loved ones. The North Belfast MP’s solicitor father Pat was gunned down by loyalist paramilitaries inside the family home in north Belfast in 1989. Mr Finucane’s decision to address Sunday’s event, which was billed as the South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration, prompted anger from victims’ representatives and rival politicians who cited the many murders perpetrated by the IRA’s South Armagh unit during the Northern Ireland conflict. Sinn Fein has accused the DUP of whipping up a controversy to distract from the party’s role in the ongoing political impasse at Stormont.