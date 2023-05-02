FIFA chief makes Women’s World Cup broadcast warning over ‘unacceptable’ offers

Gianni Infantino says FIFA will be “forced not to broadcast” this summer’s Women’s World Cup in the ‘big five’ European countries if bidding outlets do not improve on “disappointing” and “unacceptable” offers. England’s quest for a first world title begins in Brisbane on July 22, but so far no deal has been announced for the European champions’ broadcast rights in the UK, with Spain, France, Italy and Germany also among those singled out by FIFA president Infantino.