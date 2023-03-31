Field of Dreams: One of Ireland's most unique dwellings on the market for €700k

When Michael and Heather Rice imagined their dream home for a site at Deerpark outside Mountrath in Co Laois, they threw away all the rule books except one - Mother Nature's. The Rices dreamed up a five storey over basement home with nine bedrooms (egg- shaped rooms for the children), an all-seeing viewing tower with an office at the top, a vast undulating waved roofline, veneered domes and cathedral-like ceilings that suggest the inside of a giant nautilus shell. The house stands at 10,000 sq ft with enough room to house the floor space of almost 10 standard city homes inside it.