Father shows off flat caught in gunfight near Sudan home

A British-Sudanese father of three shows off his flat which was caught in the middle of a gunfight between Sudanese armed forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) officers in Khartoum. Munzir Salman was at home in Khartoum with his three children when Sudanese armed forces soldiers were ambushed by RSF officers outside his block of flats. The 37-year-old, who has dual citizenship, spoke to the PA news agency while he and his children waited to fly to the UK via Larnaca, Cyprus.