Father of Elle Edwards hopes murderer Connor Chapman’s sentence can help stop gun crime

The gunman, Connor Chapman, who killed beautician Elle Edwards when he opened fire outside a pub on Christmas Eve, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 48 years. Ms Edwards, 26, died when Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots from a Skorpion pistol into a group outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight last December 24. Chapman was convicted of her murder and seven other counts after a three-and-a-half-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.