Fans in Barcelona celebrate as Spain beats England to win 2023 Women's World Cup

Spanish fans were on their feet as the nation lifted its first Women’s World Cup title, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona’s first-half goal. Carmona’s left-foot shot in the 29th minute sealed the deal for her team. She found the far corner of the net and beat the diving England goalkeeper Mary Earps. In celebration she raised her jersey to reveal the word “Merchi” scrawled in ink on her undershirt, an apparent nod to her former school.