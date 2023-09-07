Fan-inspired rugby artwork "unveiled" at Louvre Museum in Paris

The artwork, which features real England fans and O2 customers, was created by award-winning Canadian artist, Vincent McIndoe, and is inspired by the host nation through the ‘French Romanticism’ style which captures the emotion and drama fans go through while supporting their team. In the video and pictures, Hartley was seen formally unveiling the painting at the Louvre Museum ahead of it travelling to other Paris landmarks and locations such as the Arc de Triomphe and along The Seine. O2 customers travelling to France will be able to enjoy free roaming as O2 is the only major UK mobile network to offer inclusive EU roaming as standard. Those following the team from back home, or those wanting to get even closer to the team as they progress, can tune in to special episodes of O2 Inside Line which will provide unprecedented access to the players and the latest updates from the camp. England Rugby fans with O2 can also enjoy a host of perks and offers thanks to Priority, including 30% off England Rugby Shirts and other Umbro merchandise, competitions to win signed shirts and also the chance to win a trip to France.