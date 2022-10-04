Family of 'Disappeared' victim Columba McVeigh want daily ‘torment’ to end
Matt King
The family of a Northern Ireland teenager who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA said finding his remains would bring an end to their daily torment.
Latest Videos
President Joe Biden says that Donald Trump represents a danger to democracy
Hay fever: How to diagnose and treat the allergy
Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries urges motorists to drive safely this May bank holiday weekend
F1 preview: A lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Kenosha Police Department pull 84-year-old driver from wreckage
Hugh Grant arrives at the Rolls Buildings in central London
‘My late husband’s wedding ring was in there’ – landlord junks €40k of tenant’s goods
Leitrim woman wins day two of the Bollinger Best Dressed competition at Punchestown
Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional' Liverpool after West Ham victory
Meera Syal sees Bafta Fellowship as ‘extraordinary moment’ of change for TV
Top Stories
LATEST | Two men due in court charged with fraud offences including impersonating gardaí
Ireland facing World Cup blow as Katie McCabe among leading stars in danger of missing warm-ups
Motorcyclist (20s) dies in single vehicle collision in Co Cavan
Ellen Coyne: Why did Virgin Media hire a debt collector to chase me for the paltry sum of €50.85?
Latest NewsMore
President Joe Biden says that Donald Trump represents a danger to democracy
Garda sergeant left ‘large volume’ of unwanted texts and missed calls on woman’s phone, court told
Hay fever: How to diagnose and treat the allergy
Roberto De Zerbi wary Brighton’s squad could be stretched for remaining matches
Ciara Doherty says complaint about ‘inappropriate’ outfit on TV was like ‘water off a duck’s back’
Bonnie Ryan opens up about grief as dad Gerry’s anniversary approaches
Ryan Mason keen to get Tottenham’s fans back on side
Road users urged to ‘take greater care’ over Bank Holiday weekend as fatalities up 8pc
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal are not giving up on their title dream
Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries urges motorists to drive safely this May bank holiday weekend