The HSE has confirmed that a new variant of Covid-19 has now been detected in Ireland. The new strain is known as EG.5 or ‘Eris’ and is related to the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.2. EG.5 has been designated as a ‘variant of interest’ by the WHO, although the public health risk is considered low. EG.5 has increased growth advantage and immune escape but no changes in disease severity to date.