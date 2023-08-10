Explainer: What is Kerry’s Puck Fair and why is it controversial?

Every year from August 10-12, Puck Fair renews one of the country’s oldest and perhaps strangest traditions. A wild goat is plucked from the nearby mountains by a handler before being brought back to Killorglin, Co Kerry. There, the goat is crowned King Puck for the duration of the festival. Queen Puck is granted the honour of crowning him. A girl from one of the local primary schools, complete with ladies-in-waiting and assistants, is given a coronation of her own about a month before the Puck Fair takes place. It is an event packed with other festivities, with horse fairs, live music and family entertainment on offer.