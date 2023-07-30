Ex-paratrooper raises £500k as he completes 19,000-mile coastline charity walk

A former British paratrooper has celebrated finishing his 19,000-mile walk of the UK coastline – raising £500,000 for charity and returning home with a partner, dog and baby son. Chris Lewis, 43, was joined by hundreds of cheering supporters as he completed the final mile of his epic walk which began on Llangennith beach on the Gower Peninsula, near his home city of Swansea, South Wales, on August 1 2017. He set off from the beach alone six years ago, with just £10 in his pocket and a few days of supplies, hoping to raise £100,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.