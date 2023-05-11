Eurovision investment ‘really well spent’, minister says
Investment in Eurovision has been “really well spent” because it has provided an opportunity for the UK to showcase itself to the world, the minister for the song contest has said. The Government pledged £10 million in funding to this year’s competition, which is being held in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. Funding from the city council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority was also provided to stage the event. Interview: Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew