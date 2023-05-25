Europe’s cheapest city break revealed

Lisbon is the best value city break in Europe, while Dublin’s hotel prices rank among the highest of any European city, a new survey reports. The average price of tourist staples cited in the Portuguese capital include a cup of regular coffee in a cafe or bar for €1.55, a 330ml bottle of local beer for €2.60 and a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine for €44.90. By contrast, an average cup of coffee in a Dublin cafe or bar was reported at €3.22, a bottle of beer at €6.44 and a three-course evening meal for two with house wine at €91.63. The UK’s Post Office Travel Money also found Dublin’s hotel prices to be the third-highest of 35 cities surveyed.