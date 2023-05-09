European Commission president visits Kyiv to mark Europe Day

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's "unquenchable bravery" as she visited Kyiv to mark Europe Day. May 9 is traditionally marked as Victory Day in many former Soviet Union countries, commemorating the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. But Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a draft Bill to parliament proposing a Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War on May 8 and a Day of Europe on May 9, further distancing Kyiv from Moscow. Mr Zelensky equated Russia’s goals in Ukraine to those of the Nazis.