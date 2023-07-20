Escaped ‘lioness’ seen in Berlin as public told to stay indoors



Darren Halley

erman police have been searching with helicopters, drones and infrared cameras as well as a vet and hunters for a lioness seen overnight on the outskirts of Berlin. Police were alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin's city limits, at about midnight on Tuesday by people reporting seeing a big cat chasing a wild boar. Based on a video provided by the callers and a sighting of their own, police concluded the animal is a lioness. Helicopters and 30 police cars took part in the search, which continued on Thursday afternoon. A vet and two hunters were also involved and a search with two drones and infrared cameras was underway in an area where the animal was spotted. People in Kleinmachnow, a town of about 20,000 in a flat, wooded area on the boundary between Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg, were advised to stay indoors if possible - and in any case to refrain from walks and jogs in the woods and to take dogs - at most - for short walks on a lead.

