Erik ten Hag fumes about PL fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limps off

Erik ten Hag fumed about the Premier League fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off with an injury that leaves Manchester United sweating on their star player’s fitness. The Saturday lunchtime clash with relegation-threatned Everton ended in a straightforward 2-0 win thanks to Scott McTominay’s strike and substitute Anthony Martial’s first league goal of 2023. The latter has endured an injury-hit season and may have returned at the just the right time given Rashford pulled up shortly after providing the assist for the Frenchman’s goal.