WATCH: Soul-stirring moment father and sons perform 'The Parting Glass'

A TALENTED father and his sons have wowed the public with their haunting rendition of The Parting Glass.

A TALENTED father and his sons have wowed the public with their haunting rendition of The Parting Glass.

The Geaney family, from Cork, performed a stunning rendition in Fitzy's Pub in Crosshaven, over the weekend and it's a must-see.

Seamas (51) and his son Cillian (22) were in Fitzy's Pub to cheer on his other son Lorcan (23) when they decided to join forces and wow the crowd with this performace.

A video of their impromptu gig has since gone viral and Lorcan spoke to Independent.ie about the incredible reaction.

He siad: "We really didn’t expect it to blow up like this.

"My dad and brother just decided to come along to the gig I was playing that evening and it just kinda turned into a great music session with everybody there."

The family are a talented bunch, with both parents interested in music, the sons were quick to follow in their footsteps.

Lorcan said: "We pretty much grew up singing at any family events or functions we were at and as soon as myself and my brother were old enough we started playing in different bars around Cork City!

"We gig individually every weekend but we often get gigs in pubs or for weddings where the three of us can play together and they are the most enjoyable.

"We really didn’t expect anything to come of Saturday night so we are all a bit shocked."

WATCH MORE:

Online Editors