THIS is the moment that a young Irish woman decided to take a closer look at a herd of goats and got more than she bargained for.

WATCH: Moment Irish woman confronts goat... and ends up running away screaming

When several goats arrived at Katie Milner's home in Donadea, Co Kildare, she decided to film them for social media.

One of the animals chased Katie and her dog Montie and she ended up running away screaming.

Her sister Sophie caught the encounter on camera and the video has gone viral since she posted it on Twitter on Tuesday.

Katie told Independent.ie: "There were about five goats in my garden so I went out to get a Snapchat when it chased me.

"I didn’t realise my sister Sophie was filming it too - that’s why she didn’t try to save me!

"I honestly thought this goat was going to attack me - he was huge and had such big horns.

"Thankfully my dog Montie saved the day, she’s the best girl."

Online Editors