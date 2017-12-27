WATCH: Moment Irish mammy is completely lost for words after her son arrives unannounced from Australia will bring a tear to your eye
This is the touching moment that one Irish mother got the surprise of a lifetime when her son came home from Australia for Christmas.
Ann and Dermot Hogan had their Christmas wish come true when their son Brian (28) strolled through the door of their home in Donabate, Dublin on December 23.
Brian's sister Annmarie told Independent.ie: "My brother is nursing over in Melbourne and he has been away for about two years.
"My Mam and dad haven't seen him in a year and had no clue that he was coming home - he told them he wasn't able to get Christmas off work."
After being speechless for several minutes Ann finally managed to say: "I've no present for you," before hugging her son.
Online Editors