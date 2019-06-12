WATCH: Man's a-moo-sing Fields of Athenry performance for cows

HAVE you herd of the singing Cork cow charmer?

HAVE you herd of the singing Cork cow charmer?

Adam Gossett's a-moo-sing rendition of The Fields Of Athenry has proven a hit with more than just his bovine audience.

The Californian man proved he's outstanding in his field when he came across these cows in Kinsale last week and decided to entice them with the iconic ballad.

In a video posted on Facebook by Windy Gossett, the cows can be seen wandering over to Adam and appear to be fascinated by his performance.

Windy captured the clip: "I stole Adam's phone to post this on his page because it's so good. -Love Windy #cowslovesinging #kinsalecows #irishtenors #onlyinireland"

Online Editors