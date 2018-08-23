Anyone with a traditional Irish name will know all too well with the confusion they can cause.

WATCH: Hilarious video shows what happens when you order a coffee with an Irish name

Names such as Niamh, Siobhan and Domhnall can leave even the best of spellers scratching their heads.

Irish comedy group Just These, Please has depicted the problem with this hilarious new video.

With the help of Destiny's Child's classic Bootylicious, they give a run through of how to spell some of our most popular names.

Just These, Please are at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival all of August at Gilded Balloon, Teviot (Balcony) 12.15pm.

