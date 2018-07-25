WATCH: First hurdle? Hilarious video shows hypnotised wedding guests horsing around

Weddings can be a wild ride but these guests got more than they bargained for when they believed they were galloping on horses.

A crafty bride and groom ensured they wouldn't fall at the first hurdle by making sure their friends and family were entertained on their big day with the help of a hypnotist.

The happy couple, who have not been identified, hired hypnotist Jason O'Callaghan for their wedding reception at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Dundalk, Co Louth, earlier this month.

This hilarious footage shows the brave volunteers giving it all they had as they competed in a make-believe horse race.

Mr O'Callaghan said that hypnotists are becoming an increasingly common feature at weddings.

He told Independent.ie: "The wedding hypnotist show is a totally new concept and now the most In demand act in Ireland."

Online Editors