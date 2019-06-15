WATCH: Construction worker entertains drivers with dance on Dublin road

THIS man shows it doesn't have to be all work and no play as he busts a move.

The construction worker was spotted showcasing his fancy footwork by amused motorists in Cabinteely, Dublin this week.

Mark and Yvonne Cunningham were waiting in traffic when they say the young man brightened up their day and they decided to get a clip of his dancing.

Mark told Independent.ie: "Someone’s happy in their work and gave us a laugh... He’s a young man with a pretty good attitude to getting the best out of his working hours."

Online Editors