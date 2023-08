Action packed spy thriller Heart of Stone launches on Netflix today – meet the cast of spies including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhat, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi. Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. Available on Netflix.