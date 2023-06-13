Hair and Everwood actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash

Everwood star Treat Williams has been remembered as 'smart, talented, funny, charming', with a 'heart of gold', following his death after a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. The actor, who first became famous when he appeared as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical Hair, enjoyed a career spanning 50 years. He was thrown from his motorbike in Vermont on Monday after being hit by an SUV turning left into a car park, police said.