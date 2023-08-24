England wing Anthony Watson ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

England’s troubled build-up to the World Cup continued with the news that Anthony Watson would miss the entire tournament because of a calf problem. In the week Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were issued with bans that rule them out of the critical opener against Argentina, Steve Borthwick has now lost a first-choice wing. Watson sustained the damage in Saturday’s 29-10 rout by Ireland and has been replaced in the 33-man World Cup squad by Jonny May, who starts in Saturday’s clash with Fiji.