‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people', Sharon Osbourne states on Bill Maher's podcast

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her roots as she described the importance of moving on from the “despicable” treatment of the Irish people by England.

The former X Factor judge, who has relocated to the UK after residing in LA for more than two decades, sat down with late-night US talk show host Bill Maher for his Club Random podcast.

“My mother was Irish through and through and she was Catholic,” the 70-year-old said as she criticised those who obsess on historical wrongs.

“The English treated the Irish despicably and it went on for years and years and years.”

The old pals, who also reminisced about partying in the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill in the heart of LA’s Sunset Strip, agreed that comparing histories is “not a competition”, but necessary for a “realistic” perspective on suffering.

Maher described racism as the US’s “biggest crime”, as he stressed that “other bad things” have happened to people and warned about the dangers of dwelling on the past.

“You have got to move on,” Sharon said.

“At some point you have got to let it go. You have to.

“But that’s the thing about learning from history, because you have to know the history in order to change things.

“That’s why it’s important that people understand history.”