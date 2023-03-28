England boss Sarina Wiegman expects Beth Mead to miss the World Cup

England boss Sarina Wiegman expects Beth Mead to miss out on this summer’s World Cup, saying that unless a “miracle happens” she will not be in her plans for it. Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, has been sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in November. Wiegman on Tuesday named a 25-player squad for next month’s matches against Brazil and Australia, the last camp before England begin their final preparations ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that starts on July 20.