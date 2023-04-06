England boss Sarina Wiegman excited for Brazil game with World Cup looming

England boss Sarina Wiegman insists she is fully focused on the Lionesses’ sold-out Wembley encounter with Brazil despite the World Cup beginning in just over 100 days. Wiegman’s European champions will take on the Copa America Femenina winners for the chance to lift the inaugural Women’s Finalissima trophy on Thursday night before hosting Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium next week. England open their World Cup campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22, with Wiegman admitting the two upcoming contests will give her side a chance to test their mettle against international sides.